Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Gets Postponed & Averts Clash With Kartik Aaryan’s Aaj Kal

After entertaining the audience with his acting in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with the second part of the franchise titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film went on floors today and the team revealed the new release date of the film as well. Sharing the post on social media, the team wrote, “Mangal ke din iss Shubh muhurat par prastut hai # ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan! Lock your date 13th March 2020.”

Yes, the film which was supposed to release on February 14 will now hit the theatres on March 13 next year now. The film was clashing with Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan’s Aaj Kal and Aditya Roy Kapur – Disha Patani’s Malang initially. Well, there is nothing like a solo release, right!

Talking about the film, producer Aanand L Rai said, “The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise is our tribute to the churning that keeps our society alive. Every installment will deal with a topic that touches every person but no one wants to speak about it publicly. Like the first film, this one too will broach a taboo subject with great sensitivity and light humor. I anticipate a lot of conversations and cheer around the second film too.”

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdha is based on a gay love story and stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in key roles. The film is directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

