EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan Starter Dabangg 3’s Motion Poster Out Tomorrow!

Dabangg 3 motion poster is on its way, yay! It was 10th September 2010, when Salman Khan fans were elated to witness their favourite star delivering one of the most seeti-maar performances in the history of Indian cinema. It’s 10th September 2019 today and those same fans have been trending #AwaitedDabangg3FirstLook. Yes, they wanted the makers to bring out something related to the film and it’s going to get true.

Dabangg 3 is all set to release on 20th December, and the makers have decided to surprise the fans by bringing in a dhamakedar motion poster of the film. The makers will release the motion poster tomorrow and it will be all worth the wait.

A source close to us revealed, “The makers were delighted to see the massive trend of Dabangg 3 on the 9th anniversary of the franchise. They were planning for long to start rolling out the promotional assets of the film. They will start by revealing a motion poster tomorrow.”

It’s also been said, the motion poster will be backed by a very different shade of Dabangg’s title theme. It’s almost here and will surely be a treat for all Salman fans. Salman Khan who recently completed 30 years in Bollywood, says whatever he does on screen will always continue to be based on the choices of his fans.

“There is that bond between fans and stars. I have got a really special connect with them since ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘ till today. They are the same with me whether my films work or not,” said Salman.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva. Salman and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after Wanted in 2009. Dabangg 3 will launch a new face — Saiee — the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan’s character, Chulbul Panday.

