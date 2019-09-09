Dabangg 3: Here’s How Salman Khan Is Gearing Up For The Shirtless Climax Scene With Opponent Sudeep

After enthralling everyone with his performance in Bharat, Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next – Dabangg 3. The fans are waiting with bated breath for its release and the small updates shared by the makers of the film are just making it hard for the fans to wait. The team has shot for most of the parts of the film in Pune, Mumbai and Rajasthan and is now gearing up to shoot for the climax. Yes, it is learned that Salman is all set to shoot for one of the most important scenes of the film with the antagonist of the film – Sudeep.

It is said that the climax will be one of the longest scenes in the film and just like any other action scene that Salman has ever done, this one is going to be huge as well. Salman has been working on his body to attain his goals of a chiseled body for his shirtless climax with Sudeep for six months now. According to a newspaper report, it is said that the scene requires a lot of hand-to-hand combat and the superstar has been training for the same. “He understands the expectations from his fans and ever since the film’s shoot started, he has started working on his physique and added multiple tough exercises in his routine,” reports DNA.

Salman incorporated heavy weight lifting, running, swimming and cycling in his daily routine along with a little change in his diet to attain the ideal shape for the scene. Well, that explains all the times the paps spotted him cycling around the Mumbai streets. Initially, half of the climax was shot in June and now the two stars will shoot for the remaining half.

Apart from Salman and Sudeep, Dabangg 3 also marks Sonakshi Sinha’s return as Rajjo. Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Sai Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan will also play pivotal roles in the fil. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is slated for December 20, 2019 release.

