BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor To Shoot For A Hot Romantic Number For Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sanju, has been missing from the silver screen for quite a long time now. The fans can’t wait anymore for his movies to be released. Though time and again, he is spotted with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and both of them are currently vacationing in Kenya together. Vaani Kapoor on the other hand was last seen in Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh and is now gearing up for the promotions of WAR also starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

According to the reports now, Vaani will be romancing with Ranbir Kapoor in a hot romantic song in Shamshera.

Going by the reports, a source close to Bollywood Hungama has revealed the details of the song and said, “While he works within a controlled budget, Aditya Chopra doesn’t believe in holding back money where it’s due. Apparently, it will be an elaborate, lavishly shot dance sequence shot on a set where a massive dance floor has been set up. The ambience is very traditional and authentic yet portraying a sensuousness. It will combine classical dancing, folklore with contemporary movements of those times, so it’s an intricate dance number with complex steps. Yet one cannot call it an item number. It will be picturised on Ranbir and Vaani and choreographed by an ace choreography – either Vaibhavi Merchant or Ganesh Acharya or Saroj Khan. “

He further added that YRF is keeping the major details about the songs under wraps, “Right now, YRF is being tight-lipped about the details. Vaani is an excellent dancer and so is Ranbir so it will be exciting to see them doing such a hot number together on screen. Vaani will have an earthy, sexy look in the song. She has been learning kathak as she apparently plays a mujrewali in Shamshera, a dance artiste who travels from village to village on her shows. On one such show, she meets Ranbir and falls in love with him and it is their romantic sizzling track that will be picturized next week as she entices him to love her. But he is a man on a mission – fighting for his country and not easily lured. The romantic song will involve lots of dancers and will be picturised on an opulent and elaborate scale depicting the romance between the two actors. It’s an important track in the movie as their romance takes off from there.”

Shamshera is based on the 1800’s, where a dacoit gang took a charge against Britishers for the Independence of India. The movie will be released next year on July 20, 2020.

