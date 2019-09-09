Akshay Kumar Books 5 MAJOR Festivals; From Housefull 4 On Diwali 2019 To Bachchan Pandey On Christmas 2020!

Love it, hate it, joke about it but Akshay Kumar and his spree of signing films is not going to stop any time soon. By announcing Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj this morning, Akshay has booked yet another holiday of 2020. From his 6 upcoming films, 5 are releasing on a holiday.

Akshay Kumar, since years, has been doing 3-4 films every year but grabbing the festive season for his releases has been a gradual process. In an old interview with Times Of India, he also revealed the ‘formula’ of doing such amount of films.

Check out his formula below:

The maximum number of days I have shot for a film = 72 days (for Rowdy Rathore)

The average number of days I shoot for a film = 60 days i.e. Total number of days I shoot in a year = 60 x 4 = 240 days

Days for brand endorsements = 7 Balance = 118 days are holidays

Don’t work on Sundays = 52 days

Annual holiday with family = 45 days

One week holiday after every film = 3 times = 21 days

Also: Sometimes, I have even more free days as films like Namastey London, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaanwar I have shot in just 32 days.

With his upcoming films, Akshay has occupied 5 major festivals in Diwali (2019), New Year (2019), Eid (2020), Diwali (2020) and Christmas (202). Yes! All of these major festivals belong to Akshay Kumar films. Housefull 4, releasing this year on Diwali will clash with Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. Both the movies can survive the clash, given both will target a different set of audience.

Releasing a week after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Akki’s Good News will enjoy the festive season of New Year. Last year it was Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in a similar position. Akshay’s most awaited collaboration with Rohit Shetty is his only film which will not release on a Holiday. It’s set to release on 27th March 2020.

Replacing Salman Khan’s Inshallah and his film Sooryavanshi, Akshay smartly placed Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020, 22nd May. Even if a Salman Khan film release on this day (which in all probability, it will), it won’t affect a film like Laxmmi Bomb which will be tight on budget. A couple of months ago, Kangana Ranaut announced her upcoming film Dhaakad for Diwali 2020. But, with Akshay Kumar announcing Prithviraj for the same day, it seems the clash is on.

Last, but the most interesting of all is Bachchan Pandey. It’s been clashing with Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha as of now. It’s been predicted by trade pundits that one of both movies could move.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!