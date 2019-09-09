Indeed A Happy Birthday For Akshay Kumar! Announces Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj For Diwali 2020

Akshay Kumar who has been on a roll this year with back to back hit releases has just made a mega announcement on his 52nd birthday. He just announced Prithviraj’s biopic which is scheduled to be released next year on Diwali 2020. Although there have been continuous speculations about Prithviraj’s biopic about when it was going to be announced. Well, it’s finally here. Akshay’s Mission Mangal is still going strong at the box office and is taking a shot at 200 Cr mark.

Akshay shared it on his Twitter account and wrote, “Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj.

Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020″

Akshay is known for doing biopics in the industry. He was last seen in Kesari which was also based on a true event, The 1987 Battle of Saragarhi and played the role of the lead character, Havaldaar Ishar Singh.

Akshay is having a very busy year with back to back movies scheduled. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif and Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is also scheduled to be released on Diwali 2020 and hence the two movies will be clashing at the box office.

Prithviraj is produced under Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

