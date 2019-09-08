Ever since Bollywood actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali parted ways and announced that Inshallah is not happening, everyone was curious to know about his Eid 2020 release. Salman announced about Inshallah on his Twitter account and said that he will still arrive on Eid as it’s his day.

Post this tweet, he further went on to tweet like his character Devil from Kick. It was being said that he will be coming up with Kick 2. But these all rumours were later squashed by director Sajid Nadiadwala.

Now, there’s a new development on Salman’s Eid release. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Superstar will be bringing Wanted’s sequel but with a twist to it. Yes, you read it right. It is being reported that Wanted 2 might have a different name and it will be directed by Prabhudheva, who has helped the first part too. Though the title of the film will be different but it will be an extension of the same universe as Wanted revolving around an undercover police officer.

It is also being said that the film will go on floors in December 2019 post his Dabangg 3 releases or January 2020.

Well, only time will tell, if there’s any truth to this. But we really hope this turns out to be true.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.

