BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan Is NOT Doing Ali Abbas Zafar’s Film; Says, “I Do A Film When I Say I Am Doing It”

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which released in December last year. Also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the film failed to impress the audience and didn’t perform well at the box office. Since Zero’s debacle, SRK has not signed any film. His fans are eagerly waiting to know what will be Khan’s next project.

Recently, there were reports stating that Shah Rukh is collaborating for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next which will be a big budget actioner under Yash Raj Films banner. Well, looks like it was mere speculation. Today, the Swades actor took to his Twitter page and reacted to the news of his films. He didn’t mention the Sultan director’s name, but the message was quite clear.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “t’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth.”

Read the tweet below:

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

In several interviews, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he is affected by Zero’s failure. Although he is getting a lot of scripts and stories, he wants to take a break for some time. However, the superstar is still having his hands full as he is producing several shows and a film for Netflix. One of the series is Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

