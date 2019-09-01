Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero was one of the anticipated releases of the last year but turned out to be a debacle at the box office. It faced so much of trolling and negativity on social media that despite a decent start, the movie failed to touch even a 100 crore mark. Now, contrary to its theatrical run, this Aanand L Rai directorial has fetched records on its small screen telecast.

According to the reports flowing in, Zero has clocked 9.2 million impressions during its television premiere and also 3.9 million impressions on an online streaming platform. It is learnt that the makers have supplied a bit shorter and brisk print to both the mediums. Also, the promotional strategy was quite different as compared to theatrical release. It gave insights into SRK’s journey to Mars.

Recently, Khan was addressing the media at an event where he released a special postal cover on the eve of completion of 130 years of the heritage Bandra railway station in Mumbai.

He urged people to make the maximum use of postal services so that it gets a revival in the era of Internet and digitalization.

The function was held at the station premises with School Education Minister Ashish Shelar and Western Railway General Manager A.K. Gupta and scores of staffers celebrating the event.

Khan urged people to do maximum use of postal services, he said: “I would like to urge everyone to use postal service as much as possible. I am not that intelligent but I feel if we can introduce a digital setup along with postal service which can give free access to people to send their letters through some kind of internet service then, I feel we can revive postal service and the romance behind sending the letters will be kept intact.”

