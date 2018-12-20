Zero Reviews (FAKE): Amidst the much-anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow, and even before its release, the movie is facing the wrath of negativity on social media platforms. Also, many celebrity fake accounts have been created, which are spreading fake reviews. Reporting the issue, the makers took on all such fake reviews about Zero.

Here are some of the hilarious and fake reviews that are going viral:

Just saw #Zero at private screening in Mannat, sorry to say but it's poorly directed film by @aanandlrai only few comedy scenes good & my hubby @BauuaSingh did lot of overacting in this movie, he tried his best but couldn't deliver as expected, anushka is horrible so as Katrina! — SRK Semi Hit (@PR_Star123) December 19, 2018

Just watched #ZERO .First time in my Entire Career none of the CBFC member gave the STANDING OVATION and APPLAUDS to #Zero .

First part – HORRIBLE 😨😨😨

Second HALF- BELOW Average😬😬

So I give 1👆🏿for this disaster flick — Umer Bandhu (@MerryySandhu) December 19, 2018

Strict action to be taken against cinema owners if any cinema in Uttar Pradesh will run #zero. — Yogi Adityanath (@yogladityanath) December 19, 2018

One of my best friend hv just watched #Zero and according to him the movie is fantastic, so dear Indian government i am coming to India for FDFS of #Zero please don't arrest me. It's humble request 🙏 let me enjoy the movie please.#2DinZeroIn #2DaysToZero — Vijay Mallya (@VijayMallya_RCB) December 19, 2018

#Zero is the biggest disaster of independent India after Demonetization and GST implementation. We will propose a bill unanimously in the parliament to stall the release of this film. Congress shall not bow down while innocent public are being tortured. #ZeroReview — RahuI Gandhi (@RahuIGandhl) December 19, 2018

Just watched an Indian film #Zero from the recommendation of my dear friend @aamir_khan . What a beautiful movie Habibi Bauaa Singh rocked 😍

America ki mkc. — Osama Bin Laden (@HabibiLaden) December 19, 2018

My final word on #Zero avoid watching it, film is too long & irritates you in second half avoid watching it and watch #KGF instead, even my film #Judwaa2 looks Inception infront of #Zero sir @iamsrk come back in 2020 with good script! 😢😢 — Varun Dhawan (@varunn_dhvn) December 19, 2018

Today i feel pretty much sad about why i pushed ahead release date of my movie #Mauli … #Zero star called & begged infront of me.. i listened to him bt instead of pushing date ahead i would have clashed with him and my Movie today getting average would have got SUPERHIT tag! — Ritiesh Deshmukh (@riteisshd) December 19, 2018

#Zero is illogical film, can't understand why @iamsrk signed this average script he can't even carry the role of dwarf properly, poor show of acting throughout 2:44 minutes, Anushka is decent,Katrina looks good, I pray zero becomes hit and @iamsrk crosses 138cr without me! ATB 👍 — Deepika Padukone (@deepika_padukn) December 19, 2018

Absolutely loved the movie, watched a heart touching movie after a very long time,

SRK ur a pure megastar and ur character Bauua reminded me of my very close friend Messi #ZeroReview — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Criisstiianno) December 19, 2018

Aaj humne #Zero dekhi. Arey lallantaap picture hai ekdum.

Bauua Singh ne to keher dhaa dia screen pe. BW ka har actor king khan ki acting dekh kar bhool jaega khae kaha se paade kaha se.

Aur ha jisne bhi bura kaha film k baare me uske between 2 legs..samjh gae na?#ZeroReview — Chulbul Pandey (@ChulbuIPandey) December 19, 2018

#ZeroReview

After watching #ZERO i regret simbaa on 28th december decision.

Forgive me bhai @iamsrk 😞 mein to saanp hun..tu to king hai.

I urge all of you indians to watch original #ZERO

If u want to watch my film simbaa pls watch it on my profile. I shared the Youtube link. — Karan Johar (@KaranJoharDharm) December 19, 2018

Today as soon as I got the bail for one day I went to watch #Zero movie , It was an emotional and comedy drama , Loved the concept of the movie ❤❤

Now I can peacefully stay rest of my life in the Jail

A sweet kiss for my jaan Salman , 💋#ZeroReview — Aasaram Baapu ❁ (@SRKsLiver) December 19, 2018

To clear the air on such false reports, the makers made a funny tweet from a promotional account of Bauua Singh. The tweet reads, “Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!”

Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? 🤔 Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) December 19, 2018

Also, some trade experts and movie analysts came forward to clarify the misleading and fake reports about Zero.

Trade analyst Girish Johar quoted as, “Shocking… #FakeAccount have been

created of various key personalities… spreading false news & trade

talk…. specifically targeting #Zero”, in a tweet.

Shocking… #FakeAccount have been created of various key personalities… spreading false news & trade talk…. specifically targeting #Zero — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) December 19, 2018

Another movie business analyst Atul Mohan tweeted about the negative campaign running against Zero. He tweeted, “Really sad that #FakeAccounts are being created to spread negativity around #Zero BEWARE GUYS, DON’T FALL PREY TO THESE. If you come across any, just report spam! Satark Rahein! Saavdhan Rahein!”

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is slated to release on 21st December 2018. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

