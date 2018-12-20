Zero Reviews (FAKE): Amidst the much-anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow, and even before its release, the movie is facing the wrath of negativity on social media platforms. Also, many celebrity fake accounts have been created, which are spreading fake reviews. Reporting the issue, the makers took on all such fake reviews about Zero.

Here are some of the hilarious and fake reviews that are going viral:

Zero Reviews (FAKE): From Deepika Padukone To Narendra Modi, Everyone Is Talking About It!
Zero Reviews (FAKE): From Deepika Padukone To Narendra Modi, Everyone Is Talking About It!

To clear the air on such false reports, the makers made a funny tweet from a promotional account of Bauua Singh. The tweet reads, “Ama yaar abhi tak picture humne kisi ko dikhayi nahi, ye review kahan se aa gaye? Itta bhi mat pheko ki lapeta hi na jaaye!”

Also, some trade experts and movie analysts came forward to clarify the misleading and fake reports about Zero.

Trade analyst Girish Johar quoted as, “Shocking… #FakeAccount have been
created of various key personalities… spreading false news & trade
talk…. specifically targeting #Zero”, in a tweet.

Another movie business analyst Atul Mohan tweeted about the negative campaign running against Zero. He tweeted, “Really sad that #FakeAccounts are being created to spread negativity around #Zero BEWARE GUYS, DON’T FALL PREY TO THESE. If you come across any, just report spam! Satark Rahein! Saavdhan Rahein!”

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is slated to release on 21st December 2018. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here