Zero Box Office Collections Day 1: The countdown is almost over as Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma’s Zero is about to hit the theatre screens tomorrow. The buzz has been great, but certain aspects of the same haven’t gone really well which makes us wonder the kind of start this Aanand L Rai directorial will gauge. With an opening day in 20s (crores) being an average, 30s being a semi-hit and 40s being a Hit, where do you think it will stand?

Looking at the current scenario, things aren’t going as expected – one of the proofs of it being the advance bookings at the ticket windows. Although even Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan saw major bookings just a day before, till now the theatres haven’t been getting the desired response for Zero. With only a couple of hours left, let’s see if those turn into magical hours! Anyway, if the current situation persists, looks like the opening will be in the range of 20s (mostly late 20s but anywhere a little below 30).

The trade pundits had predicted the movie to see an opening in the range of 30 crores. Keeping in mind the buzz, the hashtags trending on social media (especially Twitter), the response that the official handle of Bauua Singh is getting – basically it’s working really well on the digital platforms and that way, a lot of people are indeed anticipating the release. If the digital hype makes its way to the theatre screen, nobody can stop the movie from garnering a 30 crore opening!

An opening of the 40s – a dream far away for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer! To be brutally honest, it would need a miracle for Zero to reach this mark. Also, if we see the previous records of this year – the most critically acclaimed film, Sanju which became the highest grosser of the 2018 earned an opening of 34.75 crores, Salman Khan’s much anticipated Race 3 received 29.17 crores and the Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan which has become the Highest Opener of All Time collected 50.75 crores being the only movie about 40 crores this year.

Albeit, we’ve made our points, now it’s time for y’all to let us know what you think.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!