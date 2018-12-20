Priyanka Chopra Introduces ‘Her Husband’ Nick Jonas To The Media & Her Reaction Is Truly Unmissable! WATCH VIDEO

After a grand wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan and stylish reception in Delhi, the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas, famously known as NicYanka, hosted another reception for media and their extended family yesterday at Mumbai’s five-star hotel. The duo, who had gone for their honeymoon in Oman, looked happy and content at the reception.

Priyanka was seen wearing a blue lehenga choli by Sabyasachi with her hair tied up in a bun. She kept her look minimal as she had worn a diamond neckpiece and highlighted it with sindoor. She looked every bit of royal in that attire. Whereas Nick was seen donning a suit and he looked absolutely handsome in it. NicYanka’s cute PDA, made us go aww…!

Koimoi.com was glad to be a part of Nick & Priyanka’s grand reception. We had a whale of a time at the reception. The best moment of the night was Priyanka’s blush-blush introduction of her husband Nick to the media. She gave an endearing speech at the party. She said, “Hello everyone, just want to take your attention for 2 seconds. It means so much to us that all of you came tonight and this has been an extremely special chapter in my life. I wanted my husband to meet all the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here friends of my parents, my mom, who has hosted this wonderful evening, my dad who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming here to give us all the blessings. I hope you have a wonderful time. And this is my husband Nick Jonas (blushes).” Her reaction was too cute to be missed! Don’t believe us, check it out yourself:

Isn’t it aww-dorable?

NicYanka will be hosting one more reception tonight for their friends in the industry. It will be interesting to see who’s who of Bollywood at the lavish reception tonight!

The duo had tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan Palace according to Christian and Hindi traditions which was graced by their close friends and family.

