Zero: Chimpanzee’s Name Is Diya & Is In 2nd Half – 6 Modifications By CBFC!

With Aanand L. Rai directorial Zero, arriving on this Friday, the Bollywood movie buffs are super-excited to see the beloved star Shah Rukh Khan onscreen, after a hiatus of more than one and a half years. The movie also brings back the trio of Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma after the successful Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Zero has been cleared by CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification) with U/A certification (Unrestricted Public Exhibition-But With Parental Guidance) and running time of 164 minutes and 15 seconds i.e. 2 hours 44 minutes and 15 seconds. Also, the board provided some suggestions like the cuss words ‘haraami’, ‘haraamzade’, ‘peechwade’ and ‘bhen*****’, were asked to be muted and replaced.

Here’s the complete list of suggestions by CBFC:

One interesting thing to note is the replacement of Monkey’s name to Diya. If we note the timing, the Chimpanzee will exist in the second half of the film.

Talking about the duration of the movie, Zero is the longest one for director Aanand L. Rai. His Raanjhanaa (2 hours 11 minutes), Tanu Weds Manu (1 hour 59 minutes) and Tanu Weds Manu (2 hours 8 minutes) were way shorter when compared with Zero (2 hours 44 minutes 15 seconds).

Recently, actress Anushka Sharma said, she worked with two professional trainers to immerse herself into her role as Aafia, a scientist with cerebral palsy, in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero.

The actress put herself through a rigorous three-month preparation process.

“I understood the challenge that I was going to face as an actor while playing this role. That is what excited me towards the role,” Anushka said in a statement.

Releasing on December 21, Zero is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan.

