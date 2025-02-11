In 2015, Culpo went from dreaming of forever with Jonas to struggling for groceries. On The Culpo Sisters premiere, she pulled no punches on how brutal that breakup was. “I had no brand, no money, and I was in love,” she alluded. And then, just like that, Jonas was out, and she was left staring at a ceiling she couldn’t afford.

Forget heartbreak; Culpo was hit with a financial reality check. “I couldn’t even afford my groceries,” she confessed. A former Miss Universe struggling to pay rent? It was a serious plot twist. But instead of sinking, she hustled. Lesson learned: never put your entire identity in someone else’s hands—especially when those hands are also holding a microphone.

Since then, Culpo’s turned stuff around in a big way. She’s built a powerhouse career, amassed a loyal fanbase, and found love again — this time, with a different kind of star. Enter Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers RB who broke her “no athletes” rule. “He’s just the best,” she gushed. “I never have to worry about anything.” A refreshing change, considering her past athlete relationships came with plenty of baggage.

It wasn’t just about finding a great guy but about finding stability. “He just comes from a great family,” Culpo explained. “I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them.” And in case anyone needed more proof that she’s smitten, she threw in, “He’s hot.” Priorities, people.

Meanwhile, Jonas has moved on too, marrying actress Priyanka Chopra and embracing dad life. No hard feelings there, just two exes who took very different paths.

But Culpo’s journey wasn’t all glow-ups and grand romances. She hinted at a darker chapter in her love life that still haunts her. In a vulnerable moment on The Culpo Sisters, she admitted, “I was with somebody that did horrible, horrible things.” She didn’t name names, but her past with NFL player Danny Amendola wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

That said, Culpo isn’t dwelling on the past. She’s focused on the future — one that looks bright, financially secure, and full of touchdowns (courtesy of McCaffrey). The woman who once couldn’t buy groceries now headlines her own reality show and plans a life with a man who sees her for exactly who she is: zit cream and all.

Moral of the story? Sometimes, losing a Jonas means winning at life.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Anne Hathaway Was Punched By Kate Hudson In Bride Wars Set Sparking On Set Feud Rumors: “I Hit Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News