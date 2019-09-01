Saaho Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Set For A Humongous Sunday!

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is spilling the surprises with its box office run. Generally, the movie with mixed to poor word-of-mouth shows a dent in the business right from its day 2, but Saaho has stayed strong at the ticket windows. In fact, it is showing growth in its advance booking reports in some parts of the country.

Here’s how Saaho is faring across the major centers of the country:

Mumbai

Mumbai has managed to pick up on day 3 but it’s still not on the expected lines. Around 20-25% shows (Hindi) are full to almost full in advance ticket sale. Tamil and Telugu versions are below average.

Delhi-NCR

The capital region is showing a decline as compared to Friday and Saturday. Around 30-35% shows are filling at quick pace in advance booking for Hindi version. Tamil and Telugu versions have countable number of filling fast shows.

Bengaluru

Hindi version is good here with 30-35% shows filling fast, while Telugu version is showing 30% shows with almost full occupancy in advance booking. Tamil version stays dull.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad continues its ROCKING run as around 90% shows are running to almost packed houses for both Hindi and Telugu versions. 40% shows are already showing houseful boards.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is average with 15-20% shows filling fast.

Kolkata finally picks up the pace with 35-40% showing running to almost full occupancy in advance booking.

Chennai is allotted with limited screening for Hindi version but still showing overwhelming response with 95% shows filling fast. Tamil and Telugu too are impressive with 35-40% and around 40% shows filling fast.

