Mission Mangal Box Office (Worldwide): Beats Jab Tak Hai Jaan & 2 Other In The List

Akshay Kumar and team has surpassed all the expectations with Mission Mangal at the box office. The movie was touted to emerge as a good success but things turned out to be quite surprising as in the domestic market alone, the movie crossed 175 crore mark and overseas too has shown good response.

Till 3rd Friday, Mission Mangal earned 179.61 crores* nett and 211.93 crores* gross in India, while the last updated collections from overseas were 42 crores gross. Its worldwide total stands at 253.93 crores* gross.

In a meanwhile, Mission Mangal has surpassed another 3 movies in Koimoi’s Bollywood Worldwide Earners list, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores), Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crores) and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (243.37 crores).

Last week, “Mission Mangal” was declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

With ticket prices coming down, more people, especially from the rural areas will feel encouraged to watch the film, which chronicles the story of India’s Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said during the film’s promotion: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

With the film being declared tax-free, it is expected that more children will get to watch it and learn about the Mangalyaan, which has carved India’s name in golden letters in the history of space research.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!