Saaho Box Office Day 2 (Hindi): Grows Further On Saturday, Is Excellent Again!

Saaho (Hindi) is staying on to be excellent at the box office with collections growing further on Saturday. If Friday was extraordinary at 24.40 crores, Saturday was even better at 25.20 crores. This is terrific as after the initial reviews it had seemed that footfalls would be impacted at least to some extent. Yes, there was advance booking already in place for Saturday but still there was current booking as well which kept the momentum on.

In the past, there have been films where reviews have been out and out bad, and so is the word of mouth due to which the decline has been sharp. This was actually evident in each of the three Khan films last year, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Salman Khan’s Race 3. Out of the three, Race 3 still managed to somehow cover some distance at least. Though it may still be early days, looks like Saaho – which is actually modeled on the same lines as Race 3 – could well manage to sustain itself eventually.

The Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor-Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer has so far collected 49.60 crores and if the momentum continues like this then it could well be close to 80 crores before the close of weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!