Saaho Box Office (All Languages): All Time 2nd Biggest Opener In India! Beats 2.0 & Thugs Of Hindostan By HUGE Margin

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has literally set the box office on fire and though the feedback from the audience is not so favourable, the star power of Prabhas has just done the trick to bring in flocks inside the cinema halls.

Saaho enjoyed a brilliant start for its Hindi version and on the other hand the movie has achieved an unbelievable feat Down South, whose full credit goes to Prabhas. The movie earned approx 88 crores nett (inclusive of all languages) on its opening day in India, which is only next to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 121 crores nett collection. It has surpassed biggies like 2.0 and Thugs Of Hindostan by a huge margin.

Let’s take a look at the all time highest openers in India (including Saaho):

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

This magnum opus is ruling the list like a boss! With a vision of maestro SS Rajamouli, Baahubali turned out to be an affair which Indian film industry never experienced. Also, the cliffhanger of the prequel helped it to gain tremendous pre-release buzz. It collected 121 crores nett on opening day and paved the way for Prabhas’ pan India stardom.

Saaho

And here comes the latest addition of action entertainer Saaho! Prabhas’ magic was witnessed by whole nation during Baahubali and this movie just proved the star’s credibility at the box office. The advance booking reports were suggesting the record breaking response which exactly got translated into numbers. It recorded a start of approx 88 crores nett.

2.0

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 had main attraction of face off between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Along with it, the movie was in the news due to its technicalities, extensive promotion and of course ‘the BUDGET’. While the Rajini mania was bound to work in South market, Akshay crowd pull helped the movie to clock terrific figures in Hindi speaking belt. It made approx 60 crores nett on day 1.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Finally a Bollywood release in the list in the form of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan’s period movie Thugs Of Hindostan. It was aggressively promoted as one of the high budgeted movie of India. Also, it featured collaboration of AK and Big B, which was the major attraction factor. Released on Diwali, TOH raked an opening of 52.25 crores nett.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Another Prabhas starrer in the list with a record figures on opening day. It opened very low in its Hindi version but was outstanding in Southern market. It made approx 50 crores nett on day 1.

