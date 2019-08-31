Saaho Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Has An Extraordinary Opening!

Saaho Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): has taken an extraordinary opening in the Hindi version. It has defied all predictions and though it was expected that 20 crores would be the best case scenario for the first day numbers of the film, it has gone way past that with 24.40 crores coming in.

This number is simply unbelievable as unlike Baahubali – The Conclusion, which came in the wake of the blockbuster first part or 2.0, which had Akshay Kumar pairing up with Rajinikanth, Saaho was riding solely on the name of Prabhas. Though it was made in Hindi version as well and had several actors from Bollywood (Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunkey Pandey), at the end of the day it was still been perceived as a product from down South. Hence, for a film to still see such an excellent opening is unprecedented to say the least.

The film has in fact taken an even bigger opening than 2.0 (Hindi) which had brought in 20.25 crores on the first day. Though the reports for the film are mixed, the fact still remains that the weekend would be really huge as there is good advance booking for Saturday and Sunday as well. Moreover, there is Ganesh Chathurthi holiday in some parts of the country on Monday and that would further result in good moolah been added to the film’s overall total.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

