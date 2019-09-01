Saaho Box Office Day 2 Early Trends (Hindi): Despite Mixed WOM, The Fire’s Burning Just Fine!

Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s magnum opus, Saaho, is up for its theatrical test, and despite the mixed reactions the movie has garnered from cine-goers and critics, looks like there’s no impact because it’s being running just fine. Day 2 witnessed occupancy similar to its opening day, and here’s what the early trends suggest about the collections.

After adding 24.40 crores to its kitty and turning out to be 2019’s 3rd Highest Opening Grosser, Saaho as per the early trends have added another 23-25 crores in its kitty. While a further jump was expected considering it was a Saturday, but the fact that the movie managed to maintain the stable run despite the mixed reactions, is something worth hailing. Movies like Thugs Of Hindostan, Kalank, Zero have earlier been a victim of such circumstances, but Prabhas’ star power seems to be combating it all!

This brings the overall collections of the Sujeeth directorial to 47.4-49.4 crores, almost at the edge of the 50 crore mark. Looks like there’s a celebration on the cards for the team already!

Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and the film has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country. The action-thriller also features Shraddha Kapoor, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday and Neil Nitin Mukesh amongst others.

Model-turned-actress Evelyn Sharma returns in “Saaho“, starring Prabhas. The film marks her Telugu debut.

Learning Telugu wasn’t easy for the German-Indian actress, but she says Prabhas came to her rescue when she needed help to understand her lines.

“‘Saaho‘ is my debut film in Tollywood. Telugu was difficult to learn initially but I had so many people to guide me on the sets – like Prabhas and director Sujeeth, so I managed to learn my lines quickly. I have finally learned Hindi now and Telugu is a completely different language. But I’m always up for a good challenge! We had so much fun shooting together with the pan-Indian cast, in three different languages!” said Evelyn.

