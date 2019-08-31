EXCLUSIVE! #1YearOfStree: Aparshakti Khurana Shares An Interesting Anecdote With Rajkummar Rao From The Sets

Aparshakti Khurana who is a bundle of talent has been showcasing some of his amazing work lately. Ever since his debut through Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal‘ his performance is only getting better than before. He was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Jabariya Jodi‘ and guess what, Aparshakti was the only best thing about the movie. His performance in Stree was incredibly good and his chemistry with Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee was as good as Friends’ Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani and Ross Geller. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.

As Stree completes one year today, I got in conversation with Aparshakti and asked him about how does he feels as the movie completes a year today. He said, “It was definitely a happy year for the film as well as the people attached to it. (S)three cheers to the entire team. You can make a good film but not very often you make a family on set. Abhishek Banerjee, Raj and Pankaj Ji are more than brothers to me. Amar is going to be amongst directors in the country in no time and Shraddha is the sweetest star actor we have.”

When asked him to share an anecdote from the sets of Stree, he said, “All of us entering the kitchen together so that we could bond over cooking to raj picking me up on his back and taking me to the hospital when I got injured. All these memories will be there for life.”

On being asked if there’s going to be a sequel coming up of Stree he politely refused to comment anything on that and said, “Let’s not say anything about the sequel. Don’t know when and how it’s gonna shape up!”

On the work front, Aparshakti is currently shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

