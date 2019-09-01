Saaho Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy (Hindi): Nothing But A Thunderous Affair!

Sujeeth’s multi-lingual latest release, Saaho is creating a storm at the box office and surpassing the ‘word of mouth’ obstacle like it never existed. Starring Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor in lead, the movie which raked in a wopping 24.40 crores opening, is only moving upwards in the box office graph and the morning occupancy of the day suggests a thunderous Sunday.

The Day 2 numbers are out and it turned out to surpass all trade expectations as 25.20 crores came in. A rise was witnessed as compared to the Day 1 numbers, but what’s better than any of these, are the bookings in the morning. The morning occupancy is as massive as 50-55%, which is in fact better than its previous 2 days. Clearly, this Prabhas starrer is nothing but a riot at the box office.

The ‘Baahubali’ aftermath is more than good for Prabhas, and as for Shraddha, this is a massive feat achieved in her kitty. Now, it will be seen how the movie trends during weekdays and that will be the ultimate fate decider for its lifetime collections.

Lisa Ray has accused the makers of “Saaho” of plagiarism. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to write a post, where she has alleged how the makers of “Saaho” have copied an artwork of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, and used it in one of their posters.

Lisa shared the two pictures, one of the original artwork and the other of a similar image featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s photos on it.

The picture in question happens to be a poster of the song “Baby Wont You Tell Me,” featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. In the poster, the two actors can be seen walking hand in hand while the background looks very similar to the artwork shared by Lisa.

