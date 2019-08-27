War Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Heart Thumping Action Sequences Are Way Beyond Being Massy Or Classy!

The day is here and finally, we will get to witness Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff locking the horns and although it’ll just a glimpse through the trailer, it’s going be a clash of the titans and we can’t wait to witness what’s on the table for us. YRF has just revealed the trailer and it’s bombastic!

The trailer showcases Hrithik as the Guru out on a mission that seems to be against his own team, and Tiger as his long time disciple trying with all his strength to stop him. There are high-octane sequences, some heart thumping moments and Vaani Kapoor’s hotness is a bonus further added. Moreover, the moments with HR & Tiger involved in a physical war is the ultimate highlight of the trailer!

Check out the war trailer below:

In War, the two actors will be seen fighting each other in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Director Siddharth Anand took over a year to design the action sequence for his upcoming film “War“. He says he wanted to create an “action spectacle” and a “non-stop adrenaline pumping visual extravaganza” for the audience.

“It is true because I don’t think any movie in India has spent over a year to design action sequences. I wanted to create an action spectacle, a non-stop adrenaline pumping visual extravaganza for Indian audiences and for that we all had to give over a year to design these sequences,” Anand said in a statement.

Four of world’s top action directors Paul Jennings (“The Dark Knight” and “Game of Thrones”), Franz Spilhaus (“Safe House” and “Death Race”), Sea Young Oh (“Age of Ultron”) and Parvez Shaikh (“Tiger Zinda Hai”) — all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, have come together to design the action stunts for the film.

War is set to release on October 2, 2019.

