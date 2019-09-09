Sunny Deol Designs Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas As A Musical Adventure Launch For Son Karan Deol

‘So what’s really different here?’ – Time and again this question is asked whenever a newcomer is launched. While more than 90% of debuts happen via romantic films, it is extremely rare when a new leading man begins his career with an action flick or a comedy. In case of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas though, there is a twist in the tale. While there is of course romance and music in the film which launched newcomer Karan Deol along with debutant Sahher Bambba, there is a strong adventure angle encapsulating the narrative as well which makes it indeed different.

“When Sunny Deol was deciding upon different subjects for the launch of his son Karan, there were quite a few ideas that were coming his way. Of course, romance was integral to them all but what the veteran actor was looking for was an edge to the narrative. This is where the adventure sports angle came in. As the script started taking shape, Sunny was more and more sure that this one had to be the launchpad for Karan Deol,” informs our source.

The key factor here was the fact that adventure sports by itself lends the way for grand outdoor locations. While that ended up making the film’s canvas even bigger so that it could carry that big screen appeal, there was an X quotient that came into play as well which made Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas special.

“Of course one can’t also ignore the fact that Sunny’s launch in Betaab too was a largely outdoor affair with exotic locations forming a major part of the narrative,” our source continues, “Similarly, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas too has turned out to be a major cinematic outing as locations play a major part in the film’s storytelling. The sports that you see on screen aren’t there just for the sake of it. They are there because they get the youngsters [Karan, Sahher] together who spend a lot of time closely with each other and then eventually fall in love.”

As for the music, it has been taken care of by composers Sachet-Parampara who have made sure that there is a variety of songs that make this debut affair for the newcomers a notch higher. While musically the film has already been noticed, one would know a lot more about how does Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas turn out to be a visually spectacular affair once it releases all over on 20th September.

