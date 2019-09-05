Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer: Promises To Be A Musical & Visual Treat!

From the trailer, Sunny Deol’s directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas looks like a typical romantic film with a standard story template, right amount of emotions and action as well. It stars Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

The locations are beautiful and cinematography is eye-filling. Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba look like a couple to watch out for. 2:05 – The scene where Karan shows his angry side is a must watch and will definitely start comparisons of him with his dad.

As earlier said, the music of the film looks like a big plus. The title song by Arijit Singh which plays behind the trailer is already playing with our heartstrings. Have a look:

Earlier giving tips to budding actors, Sunny Deol said that just learning dance and building muscles don’t make you an actor. Acting is a lot more than that.

“Acting is not an easy profession. Although you don’t need certificates to enter this profession, you need to have the art (of acting) within you. These days, people build bodies and learn dancing. Those, however, are just part of your skills — that’s not acting. Acting is about determination, it is a dream and you have to be really passionate about movies. Only then can you start enacting,” the National Award-winning actor told IANS.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is slated to release on September 20.

