Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Khan has become the talk of the town for several reasons. The Bollywood superstar returned to the big screen after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. So, all eyes were set on the opening day performance of his latest release. In the pre-release stage, the buzz looked underwhelming, but the opening exceeded expectations by hitting the double digits. However, the real game started today, and a massive jump is definitely on the cards. Keep reading for a detailed projection report!

In the last few hours before the release day, the Bollywood comedy drama picked up the pace and reached respectable pre-sales. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it scored 10.70 crores on the opening day. Though it’s underwhelming considering the face value of Aamir Khan, it’s still much better than what the pre-release buzz was hinting at.

Heading for a big Saturday

After a fair start, Sitaare Zameen Par is witnessing a huge turnaround today. On BookMyShow, the film has picked up momentum, and as of 3:30 pm IST, it has sold over 25K tickets in the last hour, which is impressive. It is miles ahead of the opening day, and the number is expected to surge during evening and night shows.

Sitaare Zameen Par is performing really well in metros today. As per very early trends, the collection is expected to be in the range of 17-19 crores today. This number might change depending on the performance in the night shows. If not today, the Aamir Khan starrer can hit the 20 crore mark tomorrow.

Might hit the 20 crore mark on day 3

On day 3, Sunday, the comedy drama is expected to kick off its journey with good occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon and evening shows, the film is expected to witness its peak in footfalls. However, there could be a significant drop in the night shows as Monday is a regular working day. Still, the film will likely target 19-21 crores on its first Sunday.

Sitaare Zameen Par’s opening weekend box office projection

Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par targets a healthy 46.7-50.7 crore net at the Indian box office during its 3-day opening weekend, which will be a big surprise. With such a projected score, the film will comfortably beat Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which earned 40.62 crores during its 4-day opening weekend.

