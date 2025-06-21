Detective Ujjwalan, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the titular role, has finally concluded its theatrical run. Released amid minimal expectations, the film performed decently and became successful at the Indian box office. It hasn’t minted a big total, but considering the controlled cost, it has made healthy returns during its four-week run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Indraneel Gopalakrishnan and Rahul G, the Mollywood mystery comedy was theatrically released on May 23, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While Dhyan was praised for his performance, other aspects, like writing and the lack of thrilling elements, were criticised. Among the ticket-buying audience, too, it had mixed word-of-mouth.

How much did Detective Ujjwalan earn at the Indian box office?

Detective Ujjwalan started its journey by earning 69 lakh. Further, it displayed a steady run and kept ticking the scoreboard over. Eventually, the film wrapped up its theatrical run by earning 6.50 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 7.67 crores.

Box office verdict of the film

Reportedly, Detective Ujjwalan was made on a modest budget of 4.5 crores. Against this cost, it earned 6.50 through its domestic theatrical run, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 2 crores. Calculated further, the film made 44.44% returns at the Indian box office. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict.

Considering the cost of 4.5 crores, the film would have been a clean hit, enjoying 100% returns on a collection of 9 crores, but it missed an opportunity.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4.5 crores

Indian collection – 6.50 crores

ROI – 2 crores

ROI% – 44.44%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Detective Ujjwalan also stars Siju Wilson, Rony David Raj, Kottayam Nazeer, and others in key roles. It was written by Indraneel Gopalakrishnan and Rahul G and produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The film is the second installment in the Weekend Cinematic Universe, following Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

