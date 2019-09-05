Saaho Box Office Day 6 (Hindi): Dips Further On Wednesday, First Week Total Would Still Be Good

Saaho had decent collections in the Hindi version on Wednesday as 6.90 crores came in. Thankfully for the film, drop from Tuesday (9.10 crores) wasn’t as huge as it was from Monday (14.20 crore), though the fact still remains that the collections have slid. Now one waits to see if there is some sort of stability today.

A good reason for the decline is also heavy rains in Maharashtra which is impacting collections. That said, total for the film is still quite good at 109.28 crores and the first week billing would come around 115 crores. That will be amongst the best of the best in 2019.

One wonders how much bigger would the film have gone further had the word of mouth been better than what it eventually turned out to be. With the opening weekend being just a little lesser than 80 crores, sky was the limit for this mega budget biggie. However, for now the final total would have to settle down under the 150 crores mark when the potential basis the cast, budget and genre was to actually get past the 200 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!