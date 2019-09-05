Salman Khan’s Kick 2 Will Not Release On Eid 2020 Because Of Akshay Kumar?

Ever since Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much anticipated film Inshallah got shelved, everyone’s waiting for the Superstar to announce what’s his next on Eid 2020. Post Inshallah blunder, it was also speculated that Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 will hit the theatres on Eid 2020 but looks like even this is not happening.

Earlier, it was being said that Sajid denied Kick 2 releasing on Eid because the script was not ready. But it seems that was not just the reason.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Sajid doesn’t want to offend Akshay by releasing Kick 2 on Eid. The source revealed, “As much as Salman wants to, Sajid doesn’t want to come to Eid with Kick 2, and the reason is Akshay Kumar. Salman may be Sajid’s best friend, but Sajid is also very close to Akshay. They live in the same building, and Akshay has done several hit films for him. When Salman’s Inshallah bowed out of Eid, Akshay announced his Laxmmi Bomb for that day. Now, Sajid doesn’t want to offend Akshay by reclaiming the Eid slot for Salman with Kick 2. Sajid has three films in various stages of production with Akshay.”

Well, if this is true, we don’t know how Salman’s going to react to this.

Yesterday, it was also rumoured that Salman is planning to shift Dabangg 3 for Eid release. But as of now there’s no official confirmation on the same.

