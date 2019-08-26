It’s Akshay Kumar VS Salman Khan On Eid 2020! Kick 2 To Clash With Laxmmi Bomb?

The shelving of Salman Khan’s Inshallah has shaken the release dates of films. Makers of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb preponed the release from 5th June to 22nd May. But as the tweet of Salman Khan indicated that he will come with a film on Eid and it’s going to be Kick 2.

We already predicted that it could be Kick 2 because that’s the most concrete one out of all the probable Salman films in the future. Yes, Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed that work on Tiger 3 is on but Kick 2 was announced before that and has every chance to release on Eid 2020.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “The script of Kick 2 has finally been locked and Sajid and Salman have planned for an Eid 2020 release. Pre-production of the film is under way and as soon as Dabangg 3 wraps up this year, the schedule of Kick 2 will begin. The initial plan was to begin shooting of the sequel from 2010 but now it will mpst probably roll by the year end so that it releases on Eid 2010. Like Kick was an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, the sequel is also said to be an official remake of a South movie but will take off from where Kick ended. Sajid plans to make Kick a franchise with Devi Lal Singh aka Devil as the central character. The filmmaker is personally part of the scripting process as he wants a fabulous script for his friend Salman.”

It also adds, “Sajid and Salman had been trying to crack the right sequel for Salman and came up with it only in the last few weeks. Initially, the Kick 2 dates were with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah, but now that the project is not happening, Kick 2 shooting will go ahead in those dates, so everything is being rushed. Sajid and Salman share a great rapport and Kick 2 will be complete by Eid 2020.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has tweeted a confirmation regarding his Kick 2 releasing on Eid 2020. The superstar took to Twitter and wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi”

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

