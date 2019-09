Twitterati Comes Up With Bollywood Memes About New Traffic Rules & They’re Funny AF

The Lok Sabha passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Soon after the implication of the new rules, a man from Gurugram, Dinesh Madan a resident of East Delhi’s Geeta Colony was penalised with Rs 23,000 for violating traffic rules.

He was issued a challan for a whopping amount for violating multiple traffic rules. The bill was pased by Om Birla, a speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament.

Under the new traffic rules the fines and penalties are increased by a huge amount for drunk driving, unauthorized use of vehicles, driving licences, disobeying traffic laws.

This got amazing reactions by Twitteratti as netizens have been tweeting using hilarious Bollywood memes going with the situation. Check out the memes below:

*Traffic Police caught you* *You look at the 100 rs note in your wallet* 100 rs note ~ pic.twitter.com/MwKPb6xMAh — निशाचर (@nishacharr) September 3, 2019

When there's no fine for blinking the right indicator and turning to left but you actually forgot to blink the indicator #NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/jlOTkSqOIx — Frank Santra (@FrankSantraa) September 4, 2019

Me and my friend caught by traffic hawaldar #NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/0d9hPlAkRA — RS (@AwaraRish) September 4, 2019

Leaving for Coming back

office on bike. in bus after paying

challan#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/jGLFoSXsHc — Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) September 4, 2019

#NewTrafficRules

Traffic Police when they catch you breaking some rule. pic.twitter.com/6daigOyQSs — ⭕ (@Tablatodd) September 3, 2019

When you aren't wearing seatbelts and Traffic police catches you #NewTrafficRules Traffic police You pic.twitter.com/vlElga7rym — Shreya (@Hypocrite_420) September 3, 2019

#newtrafficrules

Dinesh Of gurugram pays a chalan

Of 23000 rs for violating traffic rules pic.twitter.com/9MTYUAdaXJ — AMAN RAJ (@AMANRAJ04588969) September 3, 2019

When you are fined Rs 23,000 for violating #NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/V7NBdfAW1G — MY (@the_storm1951) September 3, 2019

#NewTrafficRules Middle class people before riding bike pic.twitter.com/BQvS6tCN3M — Kashmiri Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) September 3, 2019

*My friend telling others about our plans of becoming a millionaire by becoming a Traffic Police*

Me:#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/yMEBPjUBx9 — Chauhan (@BeCarefulWidMe) September 4, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!