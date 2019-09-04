Mission Mangal Box Office Beats Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani To Become 20th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of All Time

Mission Mangal is all set for a strong third week as the film has found its way at the Box Office despite competition from Saaho. The film had a stable third weekend and is continuing to be steady even on weekdays.

The film on its 20th day run added another 1.50 crores thus taking the total business to 191.20 crores. Mission Mangal has now crossed the lifetime business record of Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores) to become 20th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time.

Mission Mangal is now chasing the lifetime record of Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) and of course entry in the elite 200 crores club, which it will hopefully do soon. Thus, MM will become Akshay Kumar’s first 200 crores grosser film.

Mission Mangal was recently declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

With ticket prices coming down, more people, especially from the rural areas will feel encouraged to watch the film, which chronicles the story of India’s Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said during the film’s promotion: “I’ve made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likable, but now after ISRO’s launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is.”

With the film being declared tax-free, it is expected that more children will get to watch it and learn about the Mangalyaan, which has carved India’s name in golden letters in the history of space research.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.

