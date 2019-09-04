Saaho Box Office: Decoding The Business Trend & What Helped This Prabhas Starrer Sail Through In First 4 Days!

Saaho released at the Worldwide Box Office on Aug 30 amidst mammoth expectations. Prabhas came straight after Baahubali on the big screen with Saaho and took more than 2 years to complete the film, so the hype around it was sky-high.

The film however disappointed the critics as well as audience and there were so many negative reviews and feedback about it. Still, the film sailed through the weekend and even Monday to record a respectable business for itself.

However on Tuesday, as the film took its first litmus test, the collections dropped heavily. The film in Hindi version has crossed 100 crores mark in 5 days but is it the kind of business everyone was expecting from it? Let’s have a look at the factors which brought Saaho so far despite all the negative feedback.

1 The Mega Stardom & Goodwill Of Prabhas

Prabhas has always been one of the biggest stars of Telugu industry but after Baahubali, his stardom and goodwill multiplied. Both films in Baahubali franchise were riot at the Box Office and that is clear from the kind of trending they had at the Box Office.

Baahubali: The Beginning in Hindi markets started from a business close to 5 crores and went close to 125 crores mark in lifetime. The trending was extraordinary and the goodwill it generated helped Baahubali 2 (Hindi) take an opening of 40 crores plus. The film again enjoyed a phenomenal trending and did a business of more than 500 crores (and that’s not even All India biz), around 125 crores more than Bollywood’s highest grosser of All Time Dangal which has been an unbeatable record in the industry since almost 3 years.

The reach and impact that both Baahubali and Prabhas had on Hindi audience’s mind was like never before as he became the first Pan India Superstar. This goodwill came into play with Saaho as the audience had a major FOMO Saaho at the big screens.

2 The Impact Of Trailers And Genre

The trailers promised a larger than life and action romantic extravaganza. Those who were starving to see such kind of cinema on big screens for a long time jumped upon Saaho ignoring all kind of feedback.

3 Moderate Ticket Prices

The tickets of the film weren’t sold at high prices like recent Khan films. As the audience was charged reasonably they didn’t mind giving the film a chance.

4 Release Period

Even though Mission Mangal & Batla House have sustained well in 3rd week, they have come down enough to compete with Saaho. The release period of the film was really good and the makers took an intelligent decision of not letting it clash with these two films on I-Day. As Ganesh Chaturthi came on Monday, the collections got yet another boost.

All these things were enough to bring the movie out of a zone where it would be called a flop or disaster. The film comfortably crossed 100 crores mark in 5 days and as the WOM comes in play from here on, it’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes.

