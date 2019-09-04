Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Signs His 2nd Film Even Before The Release Of Debut Film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who is all set to make his debut this month opposite Sahher Bambba in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has already signed his second movie with Inder Kumar. His debut movie is a romantic movie directed by his father, Sunny Deol and he has already expressed in a interviews that he would want to do action or thriller movies.

Inder Kumar who is known for giving hit movies like Ishq, Dhamaal, Masti has already signed Karan as the lead hero for his next film.

In an interview, Karan had revealed that he has already signed his second movie. He didn’t give too much information but said, “I do. It is a comedy, very different from what I have done in my first film.”

A source close to Pinkvilla has spilled the beans and told them, “After the stupendous success of Total Dhamaal, Indu ji has been planning a film for sometime. It’s a comedy that will be bankrolled by a big banner and will have his trademark humour. He was looking for a younger cast for the movie and then he saw the promos of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. This was much before the promos were out. He loved Karan’s confidence and narrated him the script. Karan loved the whole idea and immediately gave his nod.”

The film will go on floors sometime this year and by that time, Karan will be done with the release of his debut film. “Inder Kumar plans to roll around the end of this year, after the release of PPDKP. It’s an extremely funny script and the hunt for the leading lady is currently on.”

