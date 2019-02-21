Total Dhamaal Review (Early) Claims It’s The BIGGEST Ever Adventure Comedy!

Total Dhamaal is all set to release tomorrow but a source close to us has already watched the film, and it reveals some very interesting details about it. Adding actors like Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor, the original star-cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi get a worthy upgrade.

The source informs, “It’s a fast-paced entertaining comedy, with the length of just a little over 2 hours, it’s breezy fun. It mixes and mashes two very contrasting genres of adventure and comedy. It excels in the comedy genre and the adventure part is entertaining.”

On being compared with Dhamaal, the source adds, “The base of the movie is similar to Dhamaal but the treatment is entirely different. It’s the biggest ever adventure comedy. The VFX are very smooth and not to your face. It’s an edge of your seat comedy and very entertaining throughout without any dull moment.”

Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film will release on Friday. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar, who has given us franchises such as Masti and now Dhamaal.

