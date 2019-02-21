The Kapil Sharma Show: Thanks To Salman Khan, It’s Homecoming For Sunil Grover!

The most popular Indian comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, went downhill after the mid-air ugly spat between Kapil Sharma and co-actor Sunil Grover. The show did saw its return, only to found itself in the middle of the controversies, with latest being Sharma’s supportive remarks about Sidhu’s statement on Pulwama terror attack. Now, in the midst of all negative light on the show, there’s good news for the fans.

As per the reports flowing in, two beloved comedy stars, Kapil and Sunil, are set to reunite on the show, but for just an episode. Yes, you heard it right! Sunil Grover will be making a comeback to The Kapil Sharma Show, but for sake of promotion of upcoming Bharat along with its leading stars, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Bharat is an upcoming movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It also features Sunil Grover along with the ensemble cast led by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Sunil Grover was an integral part of both, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma. The actor rose to the fame with his amusing characters of Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi.

Following uproar over his remarks letting of Pakistan after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir by Jaish-e-Mohammad militant that claimed 49 lives, Punjab cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been dropped from the popular “The Kapil Sharma Show” on television.

According to a source close to the show, Sidhu will no longer be part of the Sony Entertainment Television comedy. The Punjab Minister, who has been for several years part of Kapil’s show, had on Friday during a media interaction, said, “Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists.

