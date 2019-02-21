Abhishek Chaubey defines the characters from his upcoming directorial Sonchiriya

Giving an insight into the upcoming action drama Sonchiriya, the makers have released an interesting insight into the film where director Abhishek Chaubey is seen defining the various characters with a video titled Director’s Commentary.

Abhishek Chaubey narrates, what makes each character distinct and explains the traits of every lead protagonist giving an overview of the era of dacoits in Chambal.

Lakhna played by Sushant Singh Rajput in the film has somewhat of a conventional hero arc whereas Manoj Bajpayee is playing the role of Maan Singh leader of the gang, Ranvir Shorey who is a close ally of Maan Singh, Bhumi Pednekar Indumati Tomar puts up a fierce fight and Vakil Singh Ashutosh Rana a ruthless police officer.

The makers who are on a promotional spree are leaving no stone unturned in treating the audience with insights into the world of Sonchiriya.

Sonchiriya has been making all right noise owing to it’s gritty and rustic content. Starring an ensemble cast the film has piqued the masses across quarters.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the years of dacoits.

Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya presents an ensemble cast with an intriguing storyline.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented ‘Udta Punjab‘ and ‘Ishiqiya‘, ‘Sonchiriya’ presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, The movie is slated to release on 1st March 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!