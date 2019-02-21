Ranveer Singh To Follow Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s Steps For ’83; Changes His ‘Fee’ Method!

The new superstar of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, is on cloud nine after back-to-back three money spinners, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy. Apart from the huge numbers raked by them, the actor also received applauds for the superlative performances. After gaining box office credibility over last few years, Ranveer has now joined the league of superstars, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, who share profits of the movies.

Considering Ranveer’s growing popularity amongst the masses and his terrific box office record, it is learned that the Gully Boy star is in huge demand with the producers and are agreeing to give a huge chunk of profit shares.

As per the report in DNA, the sources quotes, “A handsome remuneration, producers are agreeable to giving the young Turk a share in the profits as well”.

“This is a common practice with all mega-stars — be it the Khans (Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh), Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn or Ranbir Kapoor. Today, Ranveer is in their league and quite naturally, he is being offered a similar arrangement”, adds the source.

It is said that the 33-year-old-actor will start the profit sharing with upcoming ’83 and Takht.

“They are sweetening the deal for him by offering him a big margin in the profits,” reveals a top trade source. Ranveer will reportedly have this arrangement for both Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Karan Johar’s Takht”.

Known for his dedication and hard work, Ranveer is packed with some exciting projects, which are touted to be sure-shot winners at the box office. Also, the actor doesn’t want to over-burden the movies due to a huge increase in his remuneration.

“Ranveer’s price is bound to soar. It’s a normal career and price trajectory for any superstar. However, most big stars are not keen to over-burden the film with their price and so is Ranveer. He is a conscious artiste who doesn’t believe in front-loading a film. He is confident of what he brings to the table as an actor and a star. He is a collaborative person and it’s good that he wants the movie to do well first and then have a share of profits. It only shows that he stands by his decision to do a film. For the producers, too, it’s a huge win-win because they have an invested actor who is committed to deliver the best for a film first and not just think about his price”, reports the daily.

