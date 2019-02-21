Hulk Hogan Biopic: Chris Hemsworth Is All Set To Bring Back The Hulkmania To The Big Screen!

Actor Chris Hemsworth is likely to star as wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a biopic which is in early stages of development at Netflix.

The streaming platform has obtained the exclusive life rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan. Todd Phillips, whose credits include War Dogs and The Hangover trilogy, is attached to direct the project from a script by the writing team of Scott Silver and John Pollono, reported variety.com.

The project is expected to deal with the formative years of Hogan’s ascent into fame, starting with the Florida wrestling circuit in the late 1970s and becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation during the 1980s.

The term Hulkamania was coined in 1984 with Hogan frequently referring to his fans as Hulkamaniacs in his interviews and encouraging them to focus on training, saying prayers, and eating vitamins.

Hemsworth is best known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor in 2011, followed by The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, scheduled to be released in April.

