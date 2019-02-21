Notebook Trailer Review: Star-Crossed Love Story With An ‘Eternal’ Twist!

Notebook Trailer Review: The trailer of Salman Khan Films’ Notebook starring newbies Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl is all set to release tomorrow for the audiences. But the makers of the film showed the trailer to the selected media today.

The trailer’s duration is 2 minutes and 49 seconds and it gives a fresh vibe. Even the pairing of Zaheer and Pranutan looks new and they have a lot to offer.

The complete shoot of the film is done in the scenic locations of Kashmir and let us tell you that the visuals are breathtakingly amazing. The love story of Kabir and Firdaus is timeless and not a conventional romantic film. A ‘Notebook’ plays an integral part in their love story. While the trailer goes on, it also has the folk song Bhumro in the background which will bring a smile on your face.

There’s a line in the trailer – ‘Love will happen with the one who have never met.’ Even there’s a dialogue in the film where Zaheer says, ‘Zindagi me bhale hum kabhi na mil paaye, par iss notebook me humesha sath rahenge.’

The film is slated to release on 29th March 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!