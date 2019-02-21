Kangana Ranaut SLAMS! “Why Are We Entertaining Pakistani Artists?”

The heart-wrenching incident of Pulwama terrorist attack has left the entire country shocked and furious. There is a rage across all the social media platforms over the involvement of Pakistan, in the terror activities, asking for revenge. Bollywood too has shown solidarity by banning Pakistani artists and prohibiting the movie release in the region. Recently, the flamboyant actress Kangana Ranaut raised her opinion against the neighbouring country.

In a video published by The National Reporter, Kangana said, “First of all we should stop calling it as an attack on soldiers, it’s an attack on each one of us. Soldiers are our defence, so I guess the attack is on us and they have lost their lives on our behalf. So, definitely, if there’s an Indian who thinks that they are expressing their compassion towards soldiers should remember, that the soldiers have sacrificed their lives for us.”

On being asked about the ban on Pakistani artists, she said, “We know, the people of Pakistan love us and our movies but everything has a religion and even war has a religion. In this religion, we are with our country and the people from Pakistan should get inspired by us. They are with their country and we are with ours. Our fight is not against humanity but if the war is about India and Pakistan then we are with our soldiers and Government. If it’s hurting the sentiments of the families of those soldiers are getting hurt then why are we entertaining Pakistani artists? For now, the most important thing for us is the sentiments of those families.”

