Asees Chadha’s Bentley Crash Case: Denied Bail, Admitted To Hospital

Asees Chadha, the 19-year-old nephew of late Ponty Chadha of the Wave Group, who allegedly killed a 51-year-old woman from Turkmenistan in a traffic accident, here on Monday, failed to get bail on Wednesday from a city court.

Shortly after the rejection of the bail plea by Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh, Asees got himself admitted to the state-run Ram Manohar Lohia hospital complaining “chest pain and uneasiness”.

Soon after, Asees’ lawyers moved the sessions court for bail, which will be taken up on Thursday.

Chadha was driving a Bentley car and was arrested and charged with rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he allegedly injured seriously Alajanowa Gulsat, a tourist from Turkmenistan, by ramming at a high speed the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in along with two friends. The other two women and the auto driver received multiple injuries.

Asees is the son of Rajinder Singh Chadha, Ponty’s brother and chairman of the Wave Group. Rajinder, also known as Raju Chadha, was responsible for the Wave Group moving into the film production and distribution business in 1999 and 2005, respectively. Since then the group has distributed over 150 Bollywood blockbusters.

Two years ago Rajinder faced a rape complaint from a model but he denied the allegation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!