Saaho Box Office (Worldwide): Achieves 350 Crore Mark Within 5 Days!

After creating history in the Indian cinema breaking numerous records, undisputed Superstar Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is at the top of the game. The film has crossed another milestone and collected 350 crores worldwide in just 5 days. Yes, you read it right!

Owing to Prabhas’s immense fan base across the world, after Baahubali, Saaho has yet again proved to be a record breaking film of the superstar. Saaho which is being hailed as a massive hit, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark even in Hindi language in just 5 days, garnering 102.38 crores.

Saaho marks Prabhas’ Bollywood debut and is surely turning out the biggest Bollywood debut ever and surely being hailed as a Pan India star with such great numbers in just Hindi version. Meanwhile, actress Shraddha Kapoor is too being hailed for her action sequences along with her kickass performance as the female lead.

Meanwhile, accusing the makers of Saaho of having copied his work, French film director Jerome Salle has said, “Steal my work, at least do it properly.”

The Prabhas-starrer is reported to be a copy of Hollywood film Largo Winch helmed by Salle. Many fans pointed out that the plot of the Indian movie and Largo Winch are similar and is a blatant copy.

“It seems this second “freemake” of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help (sic.),” Salle tweeted.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, released last Friday and has been on a record breaking spree ever since.