Is South Heartthrob Mahesh Babu Joining Politics? Here’s The Truth

South heartthrob Mahesh Babu has come a long way in his career as an actor in Tollywood. The superstar who began his acting career as a child artist has been ruling hearts of fans all across for over two decades.

There have been rumours since a long time about the superstar joining politics. However, in a recent interview to a leading tabloid, the actor dismissed it saying that those are nothing but just baseless rumour. He further stated that he is least interested in politics and is very content with his passion for acting.

In an interview to Times Of India, when asked about any plans of joining politics, Mahesh said, “The only thing I want to do is acting. I have to go back a long way when I was a child star and I loved doing what I did then. Of course, those days the intentions were different because I would get summer vacations and I would get to bunk school for the shoot. When I missed a year, my dad said to go back and study, then come back and act in films. I said okay. I mean that’s the only thing I knew so I wouldn’t want to change that.”

From film front, the actor who was last seen on big screens in Maharshi, is busy these days with filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s directorial, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The actor in the film will be seen playing a Military Officer.

The Mahesh starrer also has Rashmika Mandanna in lead, along with veteran actor Prakash Raj in a major role.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated for release early next year.

