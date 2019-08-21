BREAKING: Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 To Release In 4 Languages Simultaneously

Salman Khan has just made the big announcement regarding his upcoming event film Dabangg 3 which is also the 3rd installment of Dabangg franchise.

The superstar took to Twitter and announced the release date of the film along with the news that the film will release in multiple languages Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Salman shared a picture of him with director Prabhudheva and wrote, “Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in hindi, kannada, tamil and telugu!”

Interestingly, Dabangg 3 will be the first movie of Salman to release in four languages. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar & Arbaaz Khan among others.

Salman has earlier shot for the film in Indore and is right now shooting in Rajasthan. Last week, on Independence Day, the superstar shot for the film despite festivities and heavy rain. He shared a video on social media and in the video, he is seen sporting a black shirt and his iconic moustache from the film.

He says: “Happy Independence Day. Happy Rakhi and happy rain in beautiful Jaipur, Rajasthan.”

The first part of Dabangg released back in 2010 and proved to be a Blockbuster and 1st 100 crores grosser of Salman Khan. Dabangg 2 in 2012 was also a Hit and now with Dabangg 3, Salman is expected to hit yet another sixer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!