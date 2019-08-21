Spider-Man AKA Tom Holland Not To Be A Part Of Marvel Films Anymore?

Marvel fans are very fond of Tom Holland playing the character of Spider-Man aka Peter Parker for MCU. The fans love the last film Spider-Man: Far From Home which made a great collection at the worldwide box office. However, seems like MCU fans won’t get to see Spider-Man furthermore in their films.

As reported by Deadline, Marvel Studious president Kevin Feige has decided to no longer produce Spider-Man movies because of the differences between Sony and Disney. The dispute between them is regarding the money as Disney asked for 50-50 share in the co-productions with Sony. In the current deal, Marvel (and Disney) gets 5 per cent of gross box-office collection of the Spider-Man film.

But Sony doesn’t want to change the current deal and wants to keep the deal giving 5 per cent revenues to Disney. Due to this, Sony has pulled out the film from Disney’s Marvel and Kevin is no longer the producer.

Regarding the matter, Sony’s spokesperson told the portal, “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

If the disputes are unsolved and the deal between Sony and Disney ends, fans won’t get to see Spider-Man aka Tom Holland in any Marvel films in future. There won’t be any crossovers with Tom and it’s truly heartbreaking for all the fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!