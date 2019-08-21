Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Clashing With Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War

After Kannada film KGF, Farhan Akhtar will be distributing the Hindi version of upcoming Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi and Ravi Kishan.

The makers recently dropped the teaser of the film and a grand launch for the same was held in Mumbai.

Sye Raa will hit the screens on October 2, 2019 which is also the release date of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War.

At the teaser launch, Farhan Akhtar was asked about the clash between the two films. The actor-director said, “Who said two films cannot release on the same day? I think there are enough screens and enough audience for two films to release on a day to do well. The people who have made that film are absolutely happy with that and I’m sure it’s a great film. I wish them all the best. We just hope the audience will go and see both the films. I don’t look at it in any other way.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan.

