Rakul Preet Singh’s Bikini Clad Pictures From Her Spain Holiday Will Make You Go OH WOW!

2019 has been a very good year for Rakul Preet Singh as she gave a 100 crores grosser De De Pyaar De in Bollywood, starred in Tamil film NGK, Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Telugu film Manmadhudu 2 and is all set to feature in upcoming Bollywood film Marjaavaan.

As the busy bee Rakul got free from most of her schedule, she treated herself with a vacation in Ibiza, Spain. And while in Ibiza, she hasn’t forgotten her fans and has treated them with her sizzling bikini-clad pictures.

Taapsee took to Instagram and posted some of her pictures from Spain.

Posting a selfie on Instagram, she wrote, “BELIEVE IN YOUR SELFIE 😝❤️ #ibizadiaries”

Posting a gallery of pictures in which she looks ravishing, she wrote, “Sky above , sand below ,peace within!! ❤️ happiness all around ! #ibizadiaries”

Meanwhile, for her upcoming Bollywood film Marjaavaan, she has taken belly dancing lessons. Talking about it she earlier said, “The moves are very rapid, so you need to be quick and yet make it look smooth. That is not easy.”

She said that belly dancing has also become an additional form of workout because it helps keep her fit.

“At the end of the day, you get a well-toned sexy stomach, so it is worth the effort,” said the actress, adding that she tries to ensure she gets time for belly dancing daily.

