Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi Says Amitabh Bachchan Is The Only Megastar In The Film

The teaser of the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was dropped by the makers today. The film has a stellar ensemble cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Ravi Kishan.

With Sye Raa, Big B will be making his debut in the Telugu film industry. Today, at the teaser launch, superstar Chiranjeevi was asked his thoughts on sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor said, “He is my real-life mentor and he plays the same role in Syeraa also. In the film, there is only one megastar, it’s Amitabh Bachchan. Working with him was an amazing experience.”

Chiranjeevi also shared that when he was told about Amitabh being considered for the character, he just made a call to Big B and asked him if he is willing to do. Amitabh Bachchan told the Tollywood superstar that as this is the first time he is asking something from him, he will do the role.

The actor added, “He said yes immediately. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Megastar.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is directed by Surender Reddy. This Telugu film will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and will hit the screens on October 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!