Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hike For Brand Endorsements Is ‘Not So Andhadhun’

Ayushmann Khurrana is the real deal for Bollywood filmmakers and brands these days. With back to back hits and super hits, Ayushmann has established himself as the most successful actors of recent times.

But this success hasn’t come easy to him and a lot of hard work and self-belief has gone in the process. And now that he is successful, the actor surely wants to get what he thinks he deserves.

Reportedly, the actor has just hiked his fees for brand endorsements and it’s almost 4 times more than what he used to take earlier. According to Mid-Day report, the actor was earlier charging 90 lakhs to Rs 1 crore for an advertisement and now the value has been increased to Rs 3.5 crores. According to the daily, the actor recently shot for a commercial for a home lockers brand at a bungalow in Malabar Hills after they wrote him a cheque with the quoted price.

Recently, Ayushmann also won a National Award for his film Andhadhun. Talking to IANS about the same, he said, “I am feeling ecstatic. Actually, I am still trying to digest this. It on my bucket list when I came to Mumbai to become an actor.”

“The kind of films that I do are about credibility and content. I was actually looking forward to this to happen someday in my life. Actually, when you’re doing a particular film, you don’t do it thinking about an award, but I am glad this happened with ‘Andhadhun‘,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!